Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NUTX remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,828,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,609. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Analysts forecast that Nutex Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutex Health news, COO Joshua Detillio purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 275,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $63,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,822,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,059,238.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Detillio purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 640,000 shares of company stock worth $148,600. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nutex Health by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

