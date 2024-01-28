Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 1,566,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,222. Nutrien has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.