Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NOM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

