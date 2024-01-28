NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.04.

Shares of NXPI traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.12. 2,424,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

