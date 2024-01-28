NYM (NYM) Price Hits $0.19

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $123.16 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NYM has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NYM

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,757,187 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 636,757,187.428822 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19398166 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,481,390.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

