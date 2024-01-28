O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.56% of O-I Glass worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 145.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $15,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.