Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) PT Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

