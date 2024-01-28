Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,128. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.