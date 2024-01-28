Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Short Interest Update

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

OMGA opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,802.89% and a negative return on equity of 107.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMGA

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.