OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Tops $93.36 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $93.36 million and $12.98 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00084859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

