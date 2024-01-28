Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 202,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 38,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.