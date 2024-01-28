ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,023,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,117. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

