Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.