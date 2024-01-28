OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OMF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 792,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. OneMain has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.