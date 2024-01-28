ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

