OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Up 4.8 %
OPGN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 81,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. Research analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.