OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Up 4.8 %

OPGN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 81,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.84.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. Research analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

