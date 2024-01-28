Oppenheimer Upgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to “Outperform”

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 441,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 632.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160,024 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

