Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

