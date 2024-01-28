Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.12

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and traded as high as $76.00. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 6,319 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

