Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OBK
Origin Bancorp Stock Performance
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.
Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Bancorp
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.