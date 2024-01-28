Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. 213,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also

