OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

KIDS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 1.0 %

KIDS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 240,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,408. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

