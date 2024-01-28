Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded by Brookline Capital Management to “Buy”

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1.57 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.37.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Thursday. 1,499,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,404. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,283,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 134,946 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 172.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

