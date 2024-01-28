Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

OTLK has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Outlook Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.37.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTLK stock remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,404. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.