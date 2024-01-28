Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Update

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Owlet by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owlet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Owlet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Owlet stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,345. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Owlet has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Owlet last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

