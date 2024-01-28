PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,099. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

