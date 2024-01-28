Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.14. 8,356,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.