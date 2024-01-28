Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.96. The stock had a trading volume of 700,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average is $154.60.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.