Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.67.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $171.96. 700,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

