Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 403,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 430,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 413.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
