Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 403,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 430,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 413.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,167,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

