Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.59. 444,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,609. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $477.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.85.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

