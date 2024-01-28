Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,020 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. 1,182,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.04 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average of $211.81.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.