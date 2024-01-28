Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,360 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

