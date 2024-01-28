Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 841 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Datadog were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $136.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.