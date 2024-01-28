Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,926. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

