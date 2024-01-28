Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $272.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

