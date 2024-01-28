Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

