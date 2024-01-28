Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,022,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.71 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

