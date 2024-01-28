Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,900,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,690,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after acquiring an additional 632,870 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

