Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $352,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average is $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

