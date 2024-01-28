Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $695,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.92. The company had a trading volume of 641,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,955. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

