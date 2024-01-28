Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $226,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,570 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 52,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,310.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 293,832 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 633,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

