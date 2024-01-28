Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 656 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

