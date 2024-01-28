Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 69 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $251.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.08.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

