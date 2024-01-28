Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 987 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $240.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

