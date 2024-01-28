Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 597,970 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 341,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 878.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 242,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Shares of SILJ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.16. 714,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,228. The company has a market capitalization of $624.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

