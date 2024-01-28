Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.