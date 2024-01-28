Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,258 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

