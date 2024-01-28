Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,872 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 953,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

