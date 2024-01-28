Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 760 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.49% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 864.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

XNTK stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.