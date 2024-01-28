Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 497,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

